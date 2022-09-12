SIERRA VISTA — Robert B. Hooper, Sgm, USA Army Retired, December 10, 1940 to August 30, 2022. At the age of 81 Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on September 23, 2022, at 11:00am at Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 3225 St Andrews Dr, Sierra Vista Arizona, 85635. Reception to follow in the church activity center. Masonic ritual will be observed.
SGM Hooper will have full military honors at his internment on September 29th, 2022, at 11:00am at the Southern, Arizona Veterans cemetery, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier trail. All are welcome.
Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Beth, his brothers Phil, Bill and George Hooper and his sister Irene Fitzhugh and his parents Richard and Nina Hooper. He will be missed by his children Lizbeth L. Dugan and her partner Jack Colvin, Gail M. Hatfield and her husband Mark Hatfield, his son Edward B. Hooper, grandchildren Shawn, Hailey, Aaron, Carley, Paul, Jack and Tasha, great grandchildren, Sienna, Brad, Imogen, Phalen, Lyric, Ayla all of Sierra vista and Carson and Presley of Texas and Jack and Tasha of Colorado.
Bob was born December 10th, 1940, and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, ST. Louis Missouri and joined the Army shortly after graduation, June of 1959. Bob spent 24 plus years on active duty retiring in January 1983 as the SGM of the Army hospital on Fort Huachuca. Bob and Beth served tours of duty at FT. Benning, Georgia, FT Ben Harrison, Iowa, Korea, FT Riley, Kansas, Bad Kreuşnach, Germany, Fitzsimons Medical Center, Denver Colorado, Basset Army Hospital, FT Wainwright, Alaska, FT Sam Houston Texas, Tripler Army Medical Center Honolulu Hawaii and then FT Huachuca Arizona.
Bob's decorations included the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (30LC), Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal (7th Award), National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon (3), NCO Professional Development Ribbon (3) and the Army Service Ribbon.
After retirement from active service, Bob entered the Federal Civil Service December 1983. He served from pay grades GS 2 retiring in December 2002 as a GS 11 as the Chief of Managed Care RW BLISS Army Hospital, FT Huachuca. He worked a variety of civilian jobs but was the proudest of the four years he performed as the Health Benefits Advisor for the hospital. He felt that the positive impact he had on the lives of soldiers and their families who had problems from obtaining civilian health care and getting the bills paid was significant. As the Chief Managed Care, Bob was primary speaker providing information to the beneficiaries using civilian and military health benefits care in southern Arizona. During his 19-year civilian career he received many written accommodations including a Department of the Army Commander's Award for Civilian Service and the Department of the Army Commanders Achievement Medal for Civilian Service.
Bob had too many special friends in his life to address here, but he and Beth loved and were loved by JD and Sue Schaaf. They were friends for over 35 years. The four of them vacationed, traveled and celebrated their lives together as few friends have ever done. Bob was an active member for over 30 years in the Sierra Vista Methodist Church, serving in many of the committees, ministries, Sunday School, and was a certified Lay Servant, preaching at the Wednesday Vespers' Service, at the UMC of San Simon, Arizona and the assisted living facility, Via Elegante in Sierra Vista.
Bob was an active member of the EMMAUS community and attended Walk 152. Bob was proud to be of service to his church, the stranger he might meet in need and to the Lord. Bob was a member of the Masonic Lodges (over 55 years) around the world and at Huachuca Lodge 52 for the last 37 years. He was active in the Scottish and York Rites as well as the Shrine Temple and the clown unit out of Tucson.
Bob loved Christmas, he lived it all year and he shared it with all he could. He collected cans all year to buy toys of all kinds, and on Christmas Eve, the day he lived for all year he put on the Santa suit, rounded up the grand kid elves, loaded up the Santa sleigh truck and headed out to visit the shelters and give toys, and stuffed animals and anything else he was able to collect to the children and they would all get a picture with Santa, then he would head out on foot with the elves and truck in tow throughout neighborhoods that might need some more Christmas spirit ringing his bell and giving the HOHOHO and merry Christmas yells and blessing every child that came out with a gift from Santa. He was at his happiest when he was giving.