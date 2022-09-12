Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SIERRA VISTA — Robert B. Hooper, Sgm, USA Army Retired, December 10, 1940 to August 30, 2022. At the age of 81 Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on September 23, 2022, at 11:00am at Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 3225 St Andrews Dr, Sierra Vista Arizona, 85635. Reception to follow in the church activity center. Masonic ritual will be observed.

SGM Hooper will have full military honors at his internment on September 29th, 2022, at 11:00am at the Southern, Arizona Veterans cemetery, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier trail. All are welcome.

Tags