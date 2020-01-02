Robert “Bob” Allen Ringdahl, 64

BETHESDA, MARYLAND–Bob passed away peacefully at Sibley Memorial Hospital, Washington, D.C., on November 4, 2019, after a 9-month battle with metastatic melanoma.
Born April 7, 1955 to Russell and Esther (Anderson) Ringdahl in Lisbon, North Dakota, Robert was raised in the Lutheran faith. His work ethic was shaped early by working on the family farm. Robert received an ROTC scholarship and earned a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics at Oklahoma State University in 1977.
Since his commission in the US Army, Bob’s entire career was dedicated to the nation’s defense and its IT systems. After active duty, Bob worked as a contractor and a civilian in the Army, and later as an executive consultant and service provider to the government. Among his many professional accomplishments, Bob was most proud to have built the MISER computer system at White Sands Missile Range as one of the earliest such systems in the Army.
In family life as at work, there were no problems too large for Bob to tackle. His unending patience and bias for action (“make a decision, Lieutenant!”) led to successful projects from organizing youth soccer tournaments to the development of a new church campus.
Bob was generous of his time and resources to his family, friends, church, and community. He served as a Deacon at Village Meadows Baptist Church in Arizona. Neighbors and friends enjoyed being hosted for backyard grilling. He was always kind and engaging to kids and the younger generation. Whether a warm meal, a place to sleep, or a few direct words of advice, Bob was a rock of stability and source of wisdom for those around him.
Robert displayed his passion for life outwardly and lived life to its fullest. He loved traveling with his wife around the world, exploring new cultures, and making new friends. Robert enthusiastically embraced the Chinese side of the family and traditions, and he traveled to China on multiple occasions. Collecting rare scotch was a noted hobby of his. He appreciated well-prepared steaks, gourmet food, Belgian beers, and his favorite morning libation — coffee. His wife and children have fond memories of exploring new cities and restaurants with Robert, playing board games, and watching his Vikings and Twins play.
Equally important to Robert is that he never forgot his roots. He kept a tradition of returning to North Dakota every Memorial Day.
Robert is survived by his wife of 3 years, Rose Wang; four children: Rebecca (Kevin) Miller, Ryan, Rachel, Jonathan, two grandchildren, all from the Seattle, Washington area; and sister Rhonda Ringdahl Cherry (Valentine, Nebraska), niece Maggie Cox and nephew Ted Cherry. He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Jo Ann (Dick) Ringdahl (2012), parents Russell Ringdahl (1998) and Esther Ringdahl (1983).
Memorial Service will be held in Sierra Vista, on Saturday, January 4th, 10:30am at Village Meadows Baptist Church, 1407 El Camino Real with reception following at PDS Country Club, 2770 Saint Andrews Drive.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider donations to National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR.org): https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/in-loving-memory-of-robert-ringdahl
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.