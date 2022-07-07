BENSON — Robert “Bob” Earl Long, 88, of Benson, Arizona, crossed the veil on June 13, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tucson, Arizona.
Bob was born on October 6, 1933 in Omaha, Nebraska, to Vera Irene (Sterling) and William Luther “Lu” Long. At age 11 years, Bob moved with his parents and siblings, Cleo Vera and William “Bill” Luther Jr. to Willcox, Arizona. He graduated from Willcox Union High School in 1948, and upon his graduation, the principal told Bob’s mother that he was happy to have his high school back.
After high school, Bob immediately joined the Army. He served in the Korean War in the 40th Division and the 25th Division Honor Guard. After 6 years of military service, Bob began his college education, first attending Eastern Arizona College and later the University of Arizona. While attending EAC, Bob met his first wife and mother of his children, Mary Leslie Herrmann. They were married in February of 1957 and had three children: Joni Suzanne, Mary Irene, and Philip Eugene. Mary Leslie and Bob divorced in 1968, and Bob married his second wife, Mel Salgado, divorcing in 1980. After an eight-year courtship, on July 8, 1989, Bob married his third wife, Judith Ann Ritchie Mehl, ultimately spending his remaining 33 years with her. Bob adored Judy and expressed his love to her daily, always including a compliment on her beauty.
Bob was the first of his family to attend, and graduate, from college. Bob earned a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Arizona in 1959. He worked as a probation officer in Fort Grant, Arizona, and later moved to Tucson to work in the Pima County Adult Probation Department. Bob completed a master’s degree in Public Administration from the U of A in 1972 and was Chief Probation Officer for Pima County for many years, retiring in 1984. During his career, Bob was a mentor to “green” probation officers and taught classes in criminology at the U of A and Pima Community College.
Bob was a Freemason with an active masonic history beginning in 1976 as a charter member at Aaron Masonic Lodge No. 49 in Tucson. He became a Master Mason later the same year. After moving to Benson in 2005, he became a member of the San Pedro Lodge No. 55, serving as Lodge Chaplain. Bob was also an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a strong testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ, and was always willing to say prayers and blessings, and to share his testimony. Bob enjoyed studying the Gospel and going to the Gila Valley Temple with his dear friends from the church.
Bob loved old cars and spent free time restoring and collecting them. He was an avid dog lover. Each of his dogs were an important part of his life, especially his beloved companion, Bear. Bob enjoyed reading, socializing, and telling jokes. He was looked up to by many as he filled the father role for those that needed a role model. Bob was kind, generous, and always willing to help, ready with a joke to lighten the spirit, and never missing an opportunity to visit with his family.
Bob is recently preceded in death by his sister, Cleo Post Stolberg, and brother, Bill Long. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Judith Ann, and his three children, Joni Lydic of Chino Valley, Arizona, Mary Irene (Mark) Cobo, of Glendale, Arizona, and Philip Eugene Long of Tucson, Arizona. Grandchildren, Susanna Lydic, Jeffery Lydic, Jacob (Toni) Lydic, Robert (Christa) Cobo, Ryan Cobo, and great grandchildren, Katie Lydic, Josie Lydic, Abigail Cobo, and Alexander Cobo. Bob also leaves behind three stepchildren, Mitch (Tina) Mehl of Tucson, Arizona, Randy (Kim) Mehl of Tucson, Arizona, and Lori (Steve) Smith of Oceanside, California. Grandchildren, Scott Mehl, Kristy (Travis) Wills, Stephan Mehl, Amanda (Jason) Hubert, Samantha Sotomayor, Rebecca Sotomayor, Tyler Smith, Jacey Smith, and great grandchildren, George Vaccaro, Raiden Mehl, and Jaelynn Hubert.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Benson Masonic Lodge, San Pedro Lodge No. 55, 623 S. Foothill Dr., Benson, Arizona 85602. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Bob’s name to your local Humane Society or the Pima Animal Care Center in Tucson.