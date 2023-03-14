SIERRA VISTA—Robert “Bob” Fadness, 87, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, peacefully passed away on March 9, 2023, after a brief illness. Born in Calmar, Iowa, to Elmer and Ethel Fadness, Robert grew up a farmer’s son. As a boy, he enjoyed roaming the countryside with his dog, Ranger. As a young man, he spent his time working on his car and forming lifelong friendships.
Upon graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed in San Diego, CA. It was during this time that he met and married Diane Kadden. They went on to have two daughters before going their own ways some years later.
After his enlistment, he returned to Iowa where he farmed for a number of years before going to work at the Turkey Plant in Postville, Iowa. He also attended Northeast Iowa Community College for automotive mechanics. Robert went on to move his family to Arizona where he worked as a mechanic and watchman before becoming self-employed. He spent many years living in both Arizona and Iowa before finally settling in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Ethel (Yarwood) Fadness, his brother James (Peggy) Fadness, and sister-in-law Beulah (Richard) Fadness.
Survived by his brother Richard Fadness of Cresco, Iowa, daughters Dawn Weatherman of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Yvonne (Alexii Crossland) Fadness of Cookeville, Tennessee; as well as 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be determined at a later date.