Robert “Bob” Fadness, 87

SIERRA VISTA—Robert “Bob” Fadness, 87, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, peacefully passed away on March 9, 2023, after a brief illness. Born in Calmar, Iowa, to Elmer and Ethel Fadness, Robert grew up a farmer’s son. As a boy, he enjoyed roaming the countryside with his dog, Ranger. As a young man, he spent his time working on his car and forming lifelong friendships.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed in San Diego, CA. It was during this time that he met and married Diane Kadden. They went on to have two daughters before going their own ways some years later.

