SIERRA VISTA–Robert passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 at age 98. He was born in St. Lois, Missouri on November 19, 1921 to Oscar and Elma Poertner.
Beloved husband of Helen Poertner for over 75 years.
Bob enlisted in the Navy from 1943 to 1946, he was in Aviation Ordinance working on the bomb disposal team, which were the first ones to land on Hiroshima after the atomic bomb was dropped. After the war he returned to St. Louis and worked with Aeronautical Chart and Information Center where his team mapped the Apollo Mission.
Bob retired in 1972. In 1980 he and Helen settled in Sierra Vista.
Preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters, he is survived by his wife, Helen Poertner, children Carol (Cook), Terry, Roland, and Ronald, 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren; nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends.
Per his request, there will be no services.
