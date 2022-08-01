Robert ‘Bob’ Haas, 93

BONITA — Robert “Bob” Haas of Bonita, Arizona went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 28, 2022, at the age of 93. He was born in Elmhurst, Illinois on March 6, 1929, to Robert Haas and Margaret (Keller) Haas. Bob served in the Medi Corp in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a lifelong farmer and served on numerous agricultural and rural service organizations. Bob was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church since 1947. On June 27, 1954, in Morris, Minnesota he married Carole Joos who survives him. He is also survived by his children Randy (Nancy) Haas of Bonita, Timm (Jennifer) Haas of Mule Creek, New Mexico, Brent (Kimberly) Haas and Tedd (Kay) Haas both of Bonita and Heidi (Tom) Todd of Willcox along with twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Bob's surviving siblings are Rich Haas, Marge Zeltwanger, Mary Baumgartner, Ruth Gralow, Millie Leman, Gert Carius and Paul Haas. Preceding him in death was his sister Ann Shors and his parents. A visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Westlawn Chapel. Funeral Services will be 10:00 am on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Willcox. Burial with military honors will follow at the Bonita Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial at Bonita School. The family is very thankful for the care given to Bob by the Charles William Leighton Jr. Hospice of Willcox and contributions may be made in his name to Charles Wm Leighton Jr. Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Willcox, Arizona 85644 or online at willcoxhospice.com. You may offer condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
