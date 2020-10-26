Robert “Bob” Lee Sutton, 79

SIERRA VISTA — Robert “Bob” Lee Sutton took his last breath on October 19, 2020 at the age of 79. He passed away at home from complications of cancer. Bob was born on August 12, 1941 in Duluth, Minnesota.
Bob was an Eagle Scout and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years. He was a Vietnam veteran and earned the Air Force commendation medal, National Defense medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry among other recognitions.
After retiring from the Air Force, he further served his country as a Department of Defense civil servant for 20 years. While at Ft. Huachuca, Bob served as Chief of Army M.A.R.S. (AAA9A) and assisted in Desert Storm, among other conflicts. He thanks Paul St. George for keeping him sane during his tenure as Chief.
Bob lived a full life and was most proud of his children: Beth, Jane, Cathy and Mike with former spouse Cora, and Lisa with former spouse Song. Bob found love for a final time with Jewell Kirkman Sutton, who cared for him until his last day. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert H. Sutton and Loretta (Delormier) Sutton, and is survived by his spouse Jewell, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family is appreciative to Bob and Jewell’s “chosen family” for their constant love and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to some of Bob’s favorite causes: Wounded Warrior Project, National Rifle Association, and Donald J. Trump for President.
The funeral will be held on November 4, 2020. Visitation is at 9:00 a.m. with a service at 10:00 a.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home, followed by a procession to the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery for a military funeral honors burial.
