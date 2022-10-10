Robert 'Bob' Olivier, 91

WILLCOX — Robert (Bob) Olivier, aka Mr. "O" passed away at home Sunday evening on October 2, 2022, to be with the Lord at the age of 91. Born November 4, 1930, and raised in Hollywood, California to Paul and Lola Olivier. Robert served in the United States Air Force as a math instructor. He married Carolyn Burke of Phoenix and they had five children. In 1968, he bought a home in Cochise and moved the family from Tucson. He loved living in the country. Robert owned horses, ducks, chickens, rabbits, dogs, and cats and especially enjoyed gardening. In the early years, Robert served on the Rex Allen Days Committee and on the Pearce Elementary School Board. Robert also donated his services to St. Judes Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sunsites, Arizona. Bob worked with Gordon Doss CPA in Willcox, then later opened his own business known as Olivier Accounting Service. He served the Willcox and surrounding areas for many, many years. There were many friendships made through the years.then, "It Figures", he eventually retired. "DAD WAS A WONDERFUL FATHER AND WAS LOVED VERY MUCH BY HIS CHILDREN". He will be greatly missed.
Robert is survived by his five children: David Olivier, Denise Ellison, Paula (Tim) Williams, Christine (Mike) Deubler and Philip "Flipper" Olivier; along with thirteen grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren. Preceding him in death was his father Paul Olivier, mother Lola Olivier, sister Marilyn Hurd, and a great grandson Gabriel Williams. Per his request, no services will be held. Contributions may be made in his name to the Faith Bible Church of Tarboro, 1343 McNair Road, Tarboro, NC 27852, to continue the ministry of his grandson David Wilson who is the residing minister. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.