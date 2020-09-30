Robert "Bob" Paul Herrera Sr., 76

HEREFORD — Robert "Bob" Paul Herrera Sr. passed away at home on September 28, 2020. Bob was born on May 16, 1944 in Mesa Arizona to the late Paul and Edna Herrera. He was the middle of three children. Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Herrera.
Bob was a proud Arizonan native. In the early 80's he started his own excavation company. He loved working excavation and was very proud of his accomplishments and knowledge he had. He worked in many places and did so much. He retired from Stan Greer Millworks. Bob loved riding quads, fixing engines, playing his guitar, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sharon Herrera; brother, Carter Herrera; children, Robert "Bobby" Herrera Jr., Tonya Gordon, John Herrera, Summer Herrera, Lisa Sharpe Zamorano, and Heather Smith; grandchildren, Robert, Katy, Heather, Casey, Joush, Matthew, Wayne, Abrianna, Emma, Isaac and Benjamin. Bob was loved and will be deeply missed.
Memorial Service will be held at Sierra Springs Church in Hereford, Arizona on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
