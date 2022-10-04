Robert (Bob) Rasmussen, 85

HEREFORD — Robert (Bob) Rasmussen passed away on September 26, 2022 while working in the yard of his Hereford, Arizona home. Bob is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy, daughters Deanna and Coral, and sons Joel and Brian, as well as six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Bob was a horseless cowboy who liked his food black and coffee grounds in the bottom of his cup. His hands were never idle. He was a ceaseless maker who could form with the same hands a sturdy house or a delicate songbird. His tires were never cold. From motorcycles to motorhomes, from dirt to pavement, his love of the outdoors kept him and his family traveling and observing the wilder areas of the country he loved. He lived a full life as a crafter, crafting memories and crafting things.

