Robert ‘Bob’ Welton, 78

HEREFORD — Robert “Bob” Welton, aged 78, of Hereford died at Peppi’s House Hospice in Tucson, Arizona, on November 27, 2021 at 11:39 p.m. of cancer.
He was born January 4, 1943, on an Army Base in Virginia, to James and Ida Welton. He attended elementary and high school in Cloquet, Minnesota. Bob completed his B.S. in Special Education in 1965, and an M.S. in Educational Administration in 1968, both at Saint Cloud State in Saint Cloud, Minnesota. He completed his EdD in 1974 at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. He married Bonnie Curnow Welton in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, on July 18, 1970. Bob spent his life helping children and their families access school curriculum and mentoring fellow educators to adopt research-based classroom practices. During retirement, Bob volunteered with Master Gardeners, Advocates for Seniors, and Carmichael Elementary’s special needs preschool. He was an avid sports and outdoor enthusiast, and was famous for his Cochise County Fair blue-ribbon pecans. Bob was an unassuming character, and a detailed storyteller, known for his creative terms of endearment. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, and daughters Briana Welton Hillstrom (Michael), Maija Jeness Welton, and Lissi Welton Ferguson (Garrett) and grandsons Charlie Hillstrom and Gary Ferguson. He is also survived by his brother Gary Welton, and niece Kelly Wait, as well as the Tiscornia and Curnow extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, amongst Bob’s pecan trees from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Please leave a message if you are able to attend: 520-366-5798. Bob supported Arizona Public Media and Habitat for Humanity.