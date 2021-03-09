Robert (Bob) Willliams, 78
SIERRA VISTA — Robert (Bob) Willliams age 78 of Sierra Vista, Arizona went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2021. He graduated from high school in Burlington, Iowa and graduated from Western Illinois University with a Masters in Criminal Justice.
After high school graduation Bob joined the US Navy. In September of 1960 Bob married his high school sweetheart, Betty Fleenor and they began their Navy Lives.
After his service in the Navy, Bob returned to Iowa where he became an Iowa State Trooper, which led the family to Knoxville, Iowa. He always loved law enforcement and helping others. He loved the idea of flying. He was so proud when he achieved his multiple engine rating. Flying made him feel free. Bob was blessed with the ability to interact easily with others and thus earn the respect of the community. In 1973 Bob became an agent for the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation. This job enabled him many opportunities and even found him working undercover at times as well as a short stint in the state prison. It was a very rewarding job of many facets. During this time, a friend encouraged him to become an instructor for the US Army Reserves. Thus another bonus to his life. After several surgeries to his neck and back the doctor encouraged him to move to a warmer climate and he retired from the state and moved to Arizona.
Retirement wasn’t meant to last long. In 1988 he began work for the Cochise county Sheriffs department with the Border Alliance Group Task force. When our country was attacked on 9/11 Bob was called to active duty with the US Army. He was proud to honor and serve until he had to retire due to his age. At this time, he was offered a position with the Provost Marshall Office at Ft. Huachuca and began another career. In 2009 Bob needed a kidney transplant and was blessed when his daughter, Michele was a perfect donor match. A beautiful gift of life he was forever thankful for. Due to multiple health issues over the years Bob reluctantly retired in 2010.
Bob has been an active member of Fraternal Order of Police. He is affiliated with Masonic Lodge at Tombstone King Solomon #5. He was an active member in Sierra Vista United Methodist Church serving on multiple committees over the years.
Bob was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and continued that support after moving to Arizona. Later he began to support the University of Arizona as well. Football and basketball were among his favorites. Until his health no longer would allow, he and Betty played tennis frequently. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle for a number of years. The last few years he has loved watching golf but never appreciated actually playing.
Family was his most important focus in life. Bob’s children and grandchildren were the love of his life and spending time with them was precious. Attending their soccer, swim, dance, tennis and volleyball games were a joy. Kobe, his Akita has been a real companion and buddy for him. He enjoyed taking him for an ice cream treat at Culvers and a ride in the truck.
Traveling has been a passion for Bob and Betty. They have been blessed to spend numerous vacations in Hawaii, Cabo Mexico, Aruba, the Caribbean Islands, Italy, England, France, Ireland and Scotland. God has blessed his life in so many beautiful ways. Bob and Betty celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2020.
Bob is survived by his wife, Betty, daughter, Michele Schnicker (Burlington, Iowa), daughter-in law, Deb Williams (Sierra Vista), six grandchildren, Ryan (Stephanie) Nagrocki (Burlington, Iowa), Justin Williams (Sierra Vista), Nicholas (Stephanie) Schnicker (Iowa City, Iowa), Kelsey Williams (Fort Worth, Texas), Tiffany Williams (Sierra Vista), Brianna Williams (Fort Worth, Texas), and three great grandchildren, Aiden Nagrocki, Henry Schnicker, Adalina Aitken.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Sierra Vista United Methodist Church (SVUMC), The National Kidney Foundation, or Wreaths Across America. Funeral services will be at SVUMC on Friday March 12 at 12:30 p.m. but will be hosted on Zoom due to COVID limitations. Email bbwill@cox.net for a link to the service. Rights of committal and burial with Military Honors will follow at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 2 p.m. 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail. Hatfield Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
