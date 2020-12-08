DOUGLAS — The world is a sadder place with the loss of a great, amazing man, Robert “Bobby” F. Frias. Our loving husband, dad, and gramps returned home to his eternal life to join our Lord God in heaven on November 28, 2020.
“Bobby” was born in Pirtleville, Arizona on February 12, 1937 to his mother Mary Yarborough, who preceded him into eternal life. Dad grew up very poor, but would always say that he was the richest, with all the love for and from his family and friends. He enlisted in the United States Air Force at the age of 17 and successfully became an aircraft mechanic. He served from 1954 -1958 and reached the rank of Airman 2nd Class. He was stationed in Charleston, South Carolina. During his flight status service, he traveled the world and earned many awards and certificates of appreciation. Dad would always say how blessed he was to have had the opportunity to enlist in the Air Force. He would tell stories of his travels and experiences. We cherish those stories.
In 1960, he married his childhood friend and love of his life, Nellie Mendoza, settling in Douglas, Arizona. Dad worked in Ft. Huachuca, Arizona with a company named PAMI, working on Army aircraft. In 1970, Dad joined the Arizona Air National Guard 162nd Tactical Fighter Group. He was so proud of working in the engine department. He earned many certificates of appreciation and honorable service, to include a Diploma for completing Officer Academy Correspondence Program. He rose to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant, retiring after 24 years of dedicated service in 1994. He was very proud of having served our country for over 28 years. In 1971 while still in the guard, Dad was employed by the Cochise College Aviation Program, Douglas, Arizona. Along with maintaining the planes used in the flight program, he enjoyed assisting students who were enrolled in the Airframe and Powerplant Program. To this day, prior students tell us that our dad was so awesome and helpful, and because of his help, they made it through the program. Many became lifelong friends. In 1996, the year he retired from the college, he was awarded Arizona Maintenance Technician of The Year, presented by the Arizona Aviation Safety Advisory Group. He also earned an Associate’s Degree. Even up until his passing into eternal life, he still enjoyed working on airplanes every Saturday with his close friends, whom he loved. He always looked forward to those Saturdays, first having breakfast with “the guys”, then off to the airport. Along with working on planes he also worked on cars (everyone’s). Though dad would always say he would much rather work on planes, because it was cleaner.
Dad always thanked God for all that he had and all that he had accomplished in his life. Our Dad was an honorable, humble, God loving, hardworking man who was always there for everyone, for whatever they needed. Helping people brought him joy. There are no words to describe the love we felt from him. Every day he would tell us all, “I love you; I am so blessed to have all of you and I am so very proud of all of you”. He always thanked God that we were all healthy and doing well in life. That made him so happy. We could always depend on him; he was always there for us. Dad would always tell us how much he loved and adored our mom, “his sweetheart”. Our Dad enjoyed people and loved talking to everyone. He touched many lives in a positive and loving manner. Every person he ever touched was blessed to have had that opportunity, even if it was just for a minute. We all were so truly blessed to have had Dad, and now, his family, friends, and compadres who entered heaven before him are blessed with his presence. Dad always believed in enjoying life because life is too short and that life is a gift from God. Dad was always happy with a beautiful smile. He had different nicknames for all of us and would always come out with funny things to say. He loved all music, but mostly Mexican (with a drink). He loved gatherings with those he cared about.Our Dad was a beautiful, amazing, loving person, just the best that God could have blessed us with. We thank our Lord for the time he shared Dad with us. There are no words to say how much he will be missed by all. He will live forever in our hearts! Dad, we all Love you so very much!
Dad is survived by his wife and sweetheart of 60 years Nellie M Frias; son, Robert A. (Anabel) Frias; daughter, Lorraine (Felipe) Barrios; daughter, Laura F. (Robert) Alvarado; grandchildren: Rene Barrios, Didi (Isaac) Holguin, Karina Alvarado, Adriel Alvarado, Robert Frias Jr. and great-grandchild Rene Barrios Jr. Our family is sincerely thankful for your condolences and prayers.
Graveside Services provided by Brown and Page Mortuary will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday December 12, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, 1413-1599 5th St., Douglas, Arizona. Catholic Mass Service will be officiated by Father Marco, St. Luke Parish. Full Military honors by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, Davis- Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Arizona.
