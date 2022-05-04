Robert (Bobby) Jarrell Barden, 99

SIERRA VISTA--Bobby, a WWII veteran, passed away on March 30, 2022, at the age of 99. He was born on September 13, 1922 in Amelia County, Virginia to Virginia and J. Earl Barden. He was the oldest of eight children. He was a country boy reared on a farm. He graduated from high school in June of 1941 and moved to Richmond, Virginia. searching for work.
On December 7, 1941, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and the U.S. entered WWII. On October 8, 1942, he was married to his spouse of 62 years, Ida St. John. They had one child, Linda Cheryl.
In February 1943, Bobby was drafted into the Army Chemical Warfare Service. He was in an independent Heavy Mortar Battalion and served in Central Europe and the Rhineland. At various times during the war, his battalion was attached to almost every U.S. Army and Division in Europe - including Patton's Third Army. He was discharged from the Army on November 15, 1945 as a Corporal.
After his discharge, he and Ida lived in Richmond and Bobby worked at Reynolds Metals Company as a machine operator. His spouse Ida, passed away in 2004. In 2009, Bobby moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona to live with his daughter and son-in-law. Bobby was a member of Bon Air Christian Church in Richmond, Virginia., and Sierra Vista Community UCC Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, a sister, and his spouse Ida. He is survived by his daughter Linda Barden White and son-in-law Oliver (Ollie) Ryder White, Jr. of Sierra Vista, Arizona, two brothers Ed and Joe Barden and sister Eleanor Palmer who all reside in the Richmond, Virginia area; two grandchildren, Timothy Kevin White (Anne) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Tamara W. Cotzias (Coz) of Fort Collins, Colorado and three great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Thank you to Ever After Assistant Living who provided Bobby with love, care, and compassion in his last days.
A military service will be conducted on May 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Sierra Vista Community UCC Church, located at 240 N. Highway 90 Bypass in Sierra Vista with an internment at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Buffalo Soldier at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Sierra Vista Community UCC Church Memorial Fund.