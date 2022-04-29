Robert C Andrade ‘CHAPO’, 49

BISBEE — Robert C Andrade “CHAPO” entered this life, November 06, 1972 and passed to God's arms on April 24, 2022
Robert was born in Bisbee, Arizona, November 06, 1972 to Estella Andrade (Gastello) and Enrique “Nuco” Andrade, Robert grew up in Old Bisbee and graduated from Bisbee High School and then attended trade schools in Phoenix. He had so many funny stories of his early years, developing meaningful relationships that will last forever in the hearts of his family and friends. He was the ultimate outdoorsman, hunting, fishing, hiking and just enjoying nature. From a very young age, he joined in the family hunting expeditions that produced an unbreakable camaraderie with the gang. He loved his music and could be heard bumping and singing with everyone. He has passed his passion for the outdoors and music down to his children who continue to keep tradition alive. Robert had an infectious laugh and sense of humor that was unmatched and in true Hispanic tradition had a nickname for everyone. Robert cared deeply for his loved ones leaving an indelible mark of loyalty, love, singing, laughter and true friendship on all of their lives. He had a caring nature and was always willing to help anyone in need.
Robert worked for the Arizona Department of Corrections and a second job with Aires and Horizon, a job that suited his caring nature with his special talent for working with the disabled.
Robert is survived by his parents Nuco and Stella Andrade, his grandmother Carmen Andrade, his children, Victor Andrade (Mahliya Campbell), Robert Andrade (Jaiden Quails), his grandchild, Mateo Andrade, his siblings, Henry Andrade (Debra), Leticia Urrea, Gabriel Andrade (Tom Boyle), Mary Jane Abril (Deanna Chavez), Tia Josie Coca, and special friend Stacy Garwood. In addition, many nieces, nephews, and his large extended family of Tio’s, Tia’s, and cousins, plus friends he considered his brothers. Robert loved all of them unconditionally.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Enrique Andrade, Conception “Concha” Hurtado and Pete Hurtado.
Services will be at Saint Patrick’s Church in Bisbee May 6, 2022, Rosary at 9:00 and Mass at 9:30. Please join the family to share stories of his amazing contributions to our lives at a luncheon at the Bisbee American Legion following the service. Anyone wishing to bring a dessert to share it would be appreciated.
Robert Will Forever Be In Our Hearts and Always On Our Minds.