Robert C. Sittig, 88

SIERRA VISTA—Robert passed away on December 18, 2019 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He was 88 years old. Robert had a wonderful, dry sense of humor and a love for classical music.
Robert was born in Gary, Indiana. His family moved to Chicago, Illinois several years later. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Roosevelt University, Chicago, Illinois on June 10, 1957. During the Korean war, he served two years in the United States Army as an instructor for the Ordinance School at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.
Robert’s entire professional career was as a Chemist, starting in Chicago, Illinois, then to San Francisco, California, where he worked for various companies such as Mr. Bubble and Breck Shampoo, in quality control and research labs. Robert moved to Benson, Arizona, in 1964 and enjoyed an amazing career with Apache Nitrogen Products, formerly Apache Powder Company, as the Chief Chemist. He was promoted to Operations Superintendent, where he was in charge of all production areas and maintenance as well as research and quality control. He was later heavily involved with environmental issues. He retired from Apache Nitrogen Products in 1992 after 28 years of service.
In his later years, Robert had suffered Neuropathy, Arthritis, Macular Degeneration and Glaucoma. Even then, he worked hard to keep an upbeat attitude and to be a positive influence to others. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Deirdre, and her husband, Mike LaBrecque, grandson, Garret of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and daughter, Ursula Rigg of McMinnville, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his son, Frank W. Sittig.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cochise Gardens of Rest, AZ-80, Benson, Arizona. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richardson’s Mortuary, Benson, Arizona.
