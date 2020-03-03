Robert Clarke, 79

SUN CITY–Robert Carl Clarke, 79, died February 29, 2020 at his home.
He was born March 4, 1940 in Southbridge, Massachusetts, son of the late Theodore A. and Henrietta R. (Gosselin) Clarke.
He leaves behind his wife Sharon (Fowler) Clarke whom he had married in 1962; four
daughters, Lisa French (Dwight) of Pomfret Center, Connecticut; Wendy Pulice (Frank) of Sun City, Arizona; Shirley Eichelberg (Donald) of Santan Valley, Arizona; Tracy Brown (Matt) of South Glens Falls, New York; and one son, Jason Clarke (Marisa) of El Cajon, California. Robert also leaves behind eight grandchildren and one great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews and their children. He is predeceased by his brother John E. Clarke, and two sisters: Theresa L. Provost and Linda P. Clarke.
Robert grew up in Woodstock, Connecticut where he had spent most of his life. He also lived in Lexington Park, Maryland; Sierra Vista, Arizona until finally settling in Sun City, Arizona.
Robert served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1961 and transferred to the U.S. Army Reserves until being discharged in 1966. He worked in the construction and automotive field for many years until he retired.
Known to his family and friends as Bob, some of his friends had nicknamed him the mountain man. He loved hiking in the Arizona mountains digging for gold with his friends and family. He was passionate about helping anyone in need, treasured the time with his family and friends by making memories through the telling of his life experiences. In his younger years he played the Hawaiian guitar and learned how to shoot and hunt. His enjoyment was to be outdoors as much as he could to garden, hunt, care for his peach trees and spending time with his dogs. He enjoyed woodworking and rebuilding cars and being creative with his hands. Above all he was a
kind, caring, loving and simple man who would be there to help when anyone would call him in a time of need.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and close friends.
