Robert “Colorado Bob” B. Hodges, 75
SIERRA VISTA — Robert B. Hodges known to most as “Colorado Bob” has spread his wings and become a free spirit. Born August 30, 1945 in Norfolk, Virginia passed October 20, 2020. Colorado Bob served in the Air Force for four years working with special weapons, he continued his career in the Naval Reserves for 10 more years working radar on the battleship New Jersey. He was stationed in Lebanon, Beirut, Greece and many other places. He enjoyed his tours.
Colorado Bob attended Indiana University on a Macnamara Scholarship studying creative writing. He is survived by his former wife of 16 years, Lisa Morrow; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and comrades of extended family. He was a member of The Veterans of Froeign War and American Mesa. Bob did the New York Times Crossword Puzzles in ink. He loved his banjo, BBQ, and volleyball. He supported the VFW, Homeless Vets, and local youth teams of various sports.
There will be a small gathering at James R Bob Currio, Sierra Vista, Post 9972 on Tuesday October 27, 2002 at 6:00 p.m. There will be no funeral. He will be returning home to Colorado to be with his family. The family appreciates the support of the VFW Community and extended family. If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers you may support your local VFW.
