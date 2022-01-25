Robert Craig Anthony, 57

SIERRA VISTA — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert Craig Anthony — husband, father, brother, and friend – who died on January 12 in Sierra Vista, Arizona, at the age of 57. He was a generous, loving family man, with an ability to make anyone feel welcome and part of his family.
He was raised in an Air Force family, building friendships and tightening family bonds with frequent moves. As a young boy, he was an avid reader, especially science fiction, which fostered a love of all things technological at an early age. When in junior high, he scrounged funds to purchase a home computer in the late 1970’s, setting the foundation for his lifelong career in computer science. He graduated from Cal Poly SLO with a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering and traveled the world working for tech companies thereafter.
On this journey, while he completed MIOAC at Fort Huachuca, he met and married the love of his life, Yvonne, and together they raised two children, Bradley and Andrea. Robert’s early career had several work-related moves, but as his children grew, he committed to longer tours in Australia and then stateside to Colorado to provide stability for his growing children. Throughout his life, he led his family on many travel adventures, taking the young ones to see the pyramids in Egypt, the Yellow-eyed penguin in New Zealand, and the Louvre in Paris, to name a few.
In recent years, Robert semi-retired and relocated to be near his in-laws, Norm and Irene Bates, in Sierra Vista, returning to where a much younger Robert and Yvonne had started their family nearly three decades ago.
In addition to his loving wife and children, he is survived by two younger siblings, Renee and Michael, and extended family and friends. We all miss him more than words can say. Future memorial services will be scheduled to celebrate the life of this generous, big-hearted man. Contributions in memory of Robert can be made to the Autism Society of Southern Arizona.