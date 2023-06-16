Robert Dale Spiczka, 74

SIERRA VISTA—Robert Dale Spiczka, age 74, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 6, 1949, in Roswell, New Mexico, the second of six children to Florian and Mary Spiczka. The family lived in New Mexico, Maine, and Michigan before settling back in Minnesota.

Bob graduated from Mounds View High School and attended Control Data Institute. He enlisted in the Air Force in July of 1968 where he began his career in telecommunications. He received his AS degree from the Community College of The Air Force in 1981. SMSgt Spiczka retired in July of 1988 after having served at multiple US assignments, as well as in Turkey, Germany, and England.