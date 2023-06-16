Robert Dale Spiczka, 74

SIERRA VISTA—Robert Dale Spiczka, age 74, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 6, 1949, in Roswell, New Mexico, the second of six children to Florian and Mary Spiczka. The family lived in New Mexico, Maine, and Michigan before settling back in Minnesota.
Bob graduated from Mounds View High School and attended Control Data Institute. He enlisted in the Air Force in July of 1968 where he began his career in telecommunications. He received his AS degree from the Community College of The Air Force in 1981. SMSgt Spiczka retired in July of 1988 after having served at multiple US assignments, as well as in Turkey, Germany, and England.
Continuing his career, Bob went on to earn his bachelor and masters all while working for ARINC.
From the Boy Scouts in his youth, to Scuba dives all over the world, flights on his hang glider, and to his last days spent on a skeet range, Bob loved the outdoors.
Bob is preceded in death by his father, Florian Spiczka, his brothers James Spiczka and Donald Spiczka. He is survived by his daughter Laura Beinke (Jonathan), son Brady Spiczka (Brooke), and grandchildren Carsyn Spiczka, Zoey Spiczka and Marygrace Beinke. Mother, Mary Spiczka; siblings Gerald Spiczka (Sandy), Larry Spiczka (Donna), and Ann Marie Aubitz (Brian); as well as many treasured in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Town Place Suites at 3399 Rodeo Dr., Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 at 11:00 am on June 24, 2023.