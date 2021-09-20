Robert Earl Thompson, 80

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BOWIE — Robert Earl Thompson (Bobby), well known as "Iggy" "Trader Bob" "Cowboy Bob" "Dad", passed away peacefully at the age of 80, at the Tucson VA Hospital Hospice on September 8, 2021. Robert was born to Lela Maxine Thompson (Thrasher) and Earl Thompson on November 26, 1940, in Independence, Missouri.
Throughout his life he had numerous journeys. He joined the Navy at a young age and fought for our country. Interests and skills included: hunting guide, welding, boilermaker (Local 627), blacksmith, wrangler, gun/knife trade and shows, horses, cattle, and Harleys. He was also a friend of Dr. Bob and Bill W for 30 years plus. He enjoyed "old school" western movies, politics, and football (AZ Cardinals). Robert was in numerous films such as "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and others. He enjoyed and lived our western culture and was intrigued by the Native way of life.
Proceeding him in death are parents Lela M. Thompson "Gonnie" and Earl Thompson "Bompo"; sister Melody Laughlin/Thompson; daughter Dawn Thompson; and son Shayne Lee Thompson. Robert is survived by daughter Shannon L. Johnson and grandson Ryan L. Johnson; son William B. Thompson; daughter Ginger L. Raby; grandchildren Patience Lynette Raby, Lukas Dan Raby, and Shawnna Thompson; great-grandchildren Marthaniel, Thomas and Aubrey; niece Danielle Procell; nephew Chip Aspermonte; cousins Sue Bandy, Wayne Thompson, Rusty, and Jessie.
Robert had numerous friends and family throughout the years of his life. Songs to remember him: "I'll Fly Away", "Heaven on Horseback", "In the Sweet By and By", "Desperado", "Lord I Hope this Day is Good", "Lost Prayer", "Sing Me Back Home", and "Against the Wind."
Dad, you will be remembered always for your unique sense of humor and keeping us on our toes always. A TRUE COWBOY. As you say. Keep the dot on you and keep it simple. This is where the cowboy rides away. Military service to be held on October 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Westlawn Chapel and Mortuary in Willcox, Arizona. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com