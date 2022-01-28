SIERRA VISTA — Robert Emil Newman, 91, died of kidney failure on Saturday, January 22, 2022 in Sierra Vista. He had been ill for the past few years and was in hospice care at the time of his passing.
Robert was born August 21, 1930 to Frank E. Newman and I Alida Newman in Minneapolis, Minisota. As he said, "I was born 12 minutes before my twin brother, Raymond E. Newman."
He was predeceased by his brothers Frank LeRoy Newman, George Henry Newman and twin Raymond Earnest Newman.
He met his wife, Evelyn (Evie) L. Nelson at Oliver Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis where she was a soloist in the church choir. They were married there on June 3, 1961. The couple sang in church and community choirs for many years.
Bob was always close to his brother Ray and said, "music has been important to us - we started singing together when we were five years old." They sometimes sang duets and had outstanding voices.
In 1948, with one semester to go in high school, Bob and his brother Ray joined the U.S. Navy, serving four years.
On Mother's Day, 1951, Bob answered the call of the gospel and received Jesus Christ as his Savior. He received his GED two weeks before his discharge in 1952 and planned on studying for the ministry.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1957 and retired in 1975 as a Chief Warrant Officer Two and later from Civil Service as GS-11. During the Viet Nam war, Bob and Ray traveled some distance while in country to spend a day together. Bob served in Viet Nam all of 1968, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star Metal, and other metals and commendations.
In 1985 Bob finished a college degree and in 1990 he was ordained as a Baptist minister in the Southern Baptist Church, and pastored a number of small churches.
Like the Apostle Paul, Bob could say, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn, of Sierra Vista, sister-in-law, Cathy Newman, Tulsa, niece, Judy E. Antonson of Lincoln Hills, California, niece, Cheryl Kay Newman, Tulsa, Oklahoma, nephew, Randal Ray Newman, Chicago, Illinois, nephew, Dr. Bill Newman, PhD, Morrow Bay, California, nephew, Mark Newman, Rancho Murietta, California and local nieces and nephews, Patricia Wick and Rebecca Rogers, and Robin, Jonathan and Christopher Wick.
A memorial Service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 at First Baptist Church in Sierra Vista, followed by a short reception.
His ashes will be interred in the Sierra Vista Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Any memorial donation to a military or Wounded Warrior organization would be appreciated.