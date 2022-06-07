Robert Evans, 77

SIERRA VISTA — Robert Evans died at age 77 on February 25th, 2022, with his wife Janet by his side, after a short illness. Robert was born in Rochester, Minnesota in 1944, where he graduated from John Marshall Senior High School in 1962. He joined the US Army that same year, and he married the love of his life, Janet, in 1964. They celebrated more than 50 years together. They have two sons, Chris (Elizabeth) and Brian, three grandchildren (Katie, Taylor, and Wyatt), and one great-grandchild (Harlee). Robert is also survived by his sister, Elena. He was preceded in death by his parents Ross and Lois, and his sister, Anne.
Robert was a Member of Huachuca Lodge #53, F&AM, serving as the elected Senior Warden. Robert was also a Member of the Tucson Scottish Rite Bodies, Sierra Vista York Rite Bodies, and Cochise High Twelve Club #703. Robert also had been a member of Rotary International. He earned his master’s in accounting from the University of Arizona in 1980, and established his CPA practice in Sierra Vista, where he spent the rest of his life. Robert enjoyed birdwatching, bridge, and spending time as a gentleman farmer raising goats and other animals. He attended First Christian Church in Sierra Vista.
A celebration of life will be held on June 25th at the First Christian Church, 55 Kings Way, Sierra Vista on June 25th at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow the service. A Masonic service will be held on June 26th at 1:00 PM at the Masonic Lodge in Sierra Vista. A small private interment will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.