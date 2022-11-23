Robert Fisher, 87

SIERRA VISTA — Robert Fisher, 87, passed away peacefully with loving family at his bedside on November 18, 2022 in Sierra Vista, Arizona.

Bob was born February 6, 1935 in Dwight, Illinois to Isaac and Helen Fisher. He attended Dwight Township High School, where he participated in many sports and activities including junior class President, Editor of the yearbook, Boy’s State attendee and Senior Salutatorian. After graduating in 1953, he attended Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. In 1955, he enlisted in the USAF, serving four years and two months, first as an Assistant Instructor at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas, and later as an Accounting & Financial Specialist at Chanute AFB in Rantoul, Illinois. Upon his discharge from the Air Force, he enrolled at the University of Illinois and attended until securing a job at A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. (Tate and Lyle) in Decatur, Illinois, where he worked for over 30 years.

