SIERRA VISTA — Robert Fisher, 87, passed away peacefully with loving family at his bedside on November 18, 2022 in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Bob was born February 6, 1935 in Dwight, Illinois to Isaac and Helen Fisher. He attended Dwight Township High School, where he participated in many sports and activities including junior class President, Editor of the yearbook, Boy’s State attendee and Senior Salutatorian. After graduating in 1953, he attended Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. In 1955, he enlisted in the USAF, serving four years and two months, first as an Assistant Instructor at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas, and later as an Accounting & Financial Specialist at Chanute AFB in Rantoul, Illinois. Upon his discharge from the Air Force, he enrolled at the University of Illinois and attended until securing a job at A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. (Tate and Lyle) in Decatur, Illinois, where he worked for over 30 years.
During his time in the Air Force, Bob finally convinced the love of his life, Hazel Huddleston, that he was the one for her. They were married February 3, 1957 in Dwight, Illinois. It turns out he was right, as together they raised four children, and held each other close through life’s many ups and downs, celebrating their 65th Anniversary in February 2022.
Through most of his life Bob enjoyed landscaping and gardening, growing everything from roses to radishes in Illinois, and cacti to desert shrubs in Arizona. He was especially interested in creating hospitable conditions for birds and wildlife, earning him two Backyard Wildlife Habitat Certifications from The National Wildlife Federation. He and Hazel were also frequent bird watchers, adding to their list of sightings wherever they happened to be. They were also frequent travelers, always ready to explore new places, taste new foods, and meet new people. Some trips were taken with just the two of them, but most were with family or friends to share in the fun. Bob’s quick wit and sense of humor made him an excellent addition to any gathering, and his presence will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him. We are truly Blessed to have had him as a part of our lives.
Preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Charles and James, Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Hazel; their children Robert (Pam) of Tucson, Arizona, Joan Jones (Jeff) of Gulf Breeze, Florida, Janet Wiley (Dan) of San Diego, California, and Jill Black (Gary) of Lexington, Kentucky. He is also survived by: Jamie Bonds of Decatur, Illinois who he considered to be another daughter; Grandchildren Jaime, Joshua, Rhiannon, Marissa, Rachel, Nathan, Cory, and Hope; Great Grandchildren McKenzie, Skyler, Emory, Jex, Gabe, Grayson, Orrin, Sophie, and Rowan; Godchildren Katherine and Michael Vercellino; Numerous extended family members; and many good friends and neighbors.
The family would like to thank the staff of Haven Health for their professional and compassionate care during the last seven months, and a special Thank You to Cheryl Scruggs who was with Bob and Hazel for six years before his admission to Haven, and to Martha Cordova who also aided in his home care.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held February 4, 2023 at 2:00pm at Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, Sierra Vista, Arizona, where Bob and Hazel have been Members since 2002, with a reception following at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy, The National Parks Foundation, or SVUMC Helping Hands Tutoring Program.