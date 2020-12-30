SIERRA VISTA — 1SGT Robert Frank Wood (71), retired, served his country faithfully for 24 years. He was born in Waseca, Minnesota to Lyle and Margaret Wood. One of four brothers, he was the last remaining. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Tae Chu (67); his son, Daniel Wood (46); and his daughter, Jung Wood(41). He is loved. He is missed. Every day. There never was a better man, husband and father.
His cremated remains will be interred in Fort Huachuca at the cemetery there.
