Robert George Miller, 75

SIERRA VISTA—Robert George (Moon) Miller, 75, better known as Moon, passed away August 3, 2023, at his home in Sierra Vista.
Moon was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania, December 5, 1947, to Robert Laskey and Signe Ann McGuinness.
He studied art at Illinois State University, developing a love for drawing and painting people. He moved to California, where he worked his way into several Hollywood Studios, working as a production artist on films such as Halloween, and Escape to New York. While there, he captured portraits of many top stars.
In 1985, he moved to Bisbee and started Miller Decorating & Painting, doing historical home and business renovations, which he often referred to as “hysterical renovations.” He put 100% of his time and energy into his successful business, painting portraits on the side. He wished to meet a “small town girl,” and met Donna a year later, while painting the Bisbee Mining Museum. They fell in love and were married for 33 years; Moon was the love of her life.
In 2011, For health reasons, Moon and Donna moved to Sierra Vista, where he was forced to retire several years later. He loved his pool, and was a "master floater," a pastime he enjoyed since childhood, which later provided physical and mental therapy.
Moon loved classic cars, winning several 1st and 2nd place awards at Bisbee and Sierra Vista car shows.
Most of all, he loved to laugh and share stories with friends, family and customers. Everything Moon did, he did with a passion.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughter, Josie (Rodney) Hughes and grandchildren Colton, Reed, Dominick and great granddaughter Rylan; his stepson, Todd (Lori) Chase and grandchildren Ashley, Hayden and great grandson Zen; his sister, Rebecca Taylor; his Aunt Karen Gresh, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on their anniversary, September 23, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm at their home on 2751 Cabo Villano Drive in Sierra Vista, Arizona.