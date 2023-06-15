BISBEE—Robert Grover Willis, 82, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023 surrounded by family. He was born on February 17, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio, the eldest son of the late Grover and Erma Willis.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Willis, son Mark Willis, stepdaughter Sonia Ortega, his sister Jane McRoberts, brother-in-law Wayne McRoberts, and Uncle Jim Willis. Robert is survived by his girlfriend Clarissa Fuentes, ex-wife Suzanne Beattie, daughters Kerry Willis and Elizabeth Prentiss, sons-in-law Larry Esposito and Zachary Prentiss, grandsons Ethan and Logan Prentiss, stepchildren Vincent Ortega, Christopher Ortega, Michele Serna, and Jennifer (Ortega) Johnson, his brother Jim Willis, nephews Tim Weprin and Kenneth McRoberts, aunt Betty Willis, cousins Dave Willis, Jeff Willis, Stephanie Bradway, and countless friends.
Robert made his way west from Dayton after graduating from Penn State, first building a career in Physics with Martin Marietta in Littleton, Colorado before moving to Durango, Colorado to pursue real estate brokerage. In 1989, he moved to Southern Arizona, eventually settling in Bisbee where he became an integral part of this vibrant community. Transitioning to real estate investment, he continued to work on properties throughout his lengthy retirement.
Robert was a devoted dad and was very close with his daughters and grandsons. He showed his daughters the world with trips in amazing places like Peru and Alaska. Robert loved spending time with friends and family, exploring Arizona, and doting on his girlfriend, Clarissa. He enjoyed music of all kinds and attending live local events. Every Saturday Robert could be found perusing the Warren Farmer’s Market and he never missed his weekly Real Estate Exchange meetings. His family would like to extend their gratitude to the friends, who supported and cared about him for over his remarkable lifetime.
In lieu of flowers, please share a classic “Bob” story with the family to help capture his impact and legacy. Stories or notes can be sent to 970-712-4289 and elizabethamyp@live.com.
A celebration for Robert’s life will be held at the Bisbee Royale on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 4:00 pm.