Robert Grover Willis,82

BISBEE—Robert Grover Willis, 82, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023 surrounded by family. He was born on February 17, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio, the eldest son of the late Grover and Erma Willis.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Willis, son Mark Willis, stepdaughter Sonia Ortega, his sister Jane McRoberts, brother-in-law Wayne McRoberts, and Uncle Jim Willis. Robert is survived by his girlfriend Clarissa Fuentes, ex-wife Suzanne Beattie, daughters Kerry Willis and Elizabeth Prentiss, sons-in-law Larry Esposito and Zachary Prentiss, grandsons Ethan and Logan Prentiss, stepchildren Vincent Ortega, Christopher Ortega, Michele Serna, and Jennifer (Ortega) Johnson, his brother Jim Willis, nephews Tim Weprin and Kenneth McRoberts, aunt Betty Willis, cousins Dave Willis, Jeff Willis, Stephanie Bradway, and countless friends.