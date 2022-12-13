Robert Joseph Schwartz, 90 Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SIERRA VISTA— Robert passed quietly at Tucson Veterans Hospital and was laid to rest at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista.Robert was born in Toledo, Ohio to Robert A. Schwartz and Elizabeth Dreyer Schwartz.He was preceded in death by his brother James.Robert leaves behind three nephews, a niece and their families. He also leaves behind his longtime friend Emily Kern.Robert entered the Army at Ft. Benning, Georgia Infantry School. He had over 600 jumps and also served in Korea.He was active in Shriners, Masons and Tombstone American Legion. He served on the hospital ship HOPE for two years in Ceylon as a radio operator.Bob loved his dogs, RVing, and his lifelong hobby of ham radio - W7GL-silent key. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert Joseph Schwartz Robert A. Schwartz Radio Sects Hobby Sierra Vista Hope Emily Kern James Most Popular Mountain lions appear to make their home in the SPRNCA Border Patrol agent critically injured in motorcycle crash near Tombstone Supervisors' attorney ends federal case on election results Combined effort draws broad strokes for police department mural Hobbs plans to stop work on border storage-container barrier Two-year-old manslaughter case will go to new judge Judd's move for harassment injunction against Hobbs denied Grijalva suspects Vigneto developer of bribery due to Trump donations City receives $100K donation to renovate Henry F. Hauser Museum Activists stall construction of shipping container wall at border Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Most Popular Mountain lions appear to make their home in the SPRNCA Border Patrol agent critically injured in motorcycle crash near Tombstone Supervisors' attorney ends federal case on election results Combined effort draws broad strokes for police department mural Hobbs plans to stop work on border storage-container barrier Two-year-old manslaughter case will go to new judge Judd's move for harassment injunction against Hobbs denied Grijalva suspects Vigneto developer of bribery due to Trump donations City receives $100K donation to renovate Henry F. Hauser Museum Activists stall construction of shipping container wall at border COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started