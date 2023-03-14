Robert Kee Soo “Bob” Lee, 91

SIERRA VISTA—Robert Kee Soo “Bob” Lee born May 18, 1931 died peacefully in his home of natural causes on March 8, 2023 with his family by his side. Bob was born in Kapaa, Kauai, Hawaii to parents Pum Sun Lee and Mang Sun Chun Lee both immigrants of South Korea. He was the sixth of ten siblings, eight Sisters and one Brother.
He is survived by loving partner and companion Sally Dowd, his son Clayton Lee and wife Sally, daughter Kitty Lee, grandson Robert Lee, granddaughters Jocelyn Rasmussen, Angelina Daniel, Amber McQuerrey(David), Ginger Beaman, Brianna Lee, great grandsons Robert Lee, Brady Beaman and Brysen Beaman. He is also survived by sisters May Locuson, Anne Raynor, Ruth "Honey" Sam Fong(Ray), brother James Lee and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of almost 49 years Tillie A. (Gardoni) Lee, a son Phillip John Lee, sisters Esther Howard, Lillian Kanahele, Nancy Langrill, Soon Kay Yamamoto and Violet (Dogga) Kubo.
Bob attended schools in Kapaa and was a good student and athlete. He attended The University Of Hawaii in Honolulu on both baseball and football scholarships but was unable to complete his college experience due to injury. In 1959 he moved with his family to Pomona California where he was a painting contractor and pitching coach at Claremont-Mudd College. In 1963 the family moved to Tillie’s hometown of Bisbee, Arizona and eventually to Sierra Vista, Arizona, where he was successful commercial and residential painting contractor. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. He was a lover of music, especially from the 30’s and 40’s singers and songwriters.
Private burials in both Bisbee and Kapaa are planned. A memorial reception for all family and friends will be held at 3:00 pm on April 1, 2023 at the clubhouse in the Holiday subdivision, 3700 Resort Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ 85650.