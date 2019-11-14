Robert L. “Bob” Bobar, 80
SIERRA VISTA—Bob Bobar passed peacefully on Monday, November 11 at home surrounded by his family.
Bob was born in Wellesley, Massachusetts in 1939. He graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in Accounting and was a member of the ROTC program. He began a military career in 1964 in the US Army that saw him serve in Vietnam, and included tours in Korea, Belgium at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, and Mannheim, Germany. After 24 years of service, he retired in 1988 at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Following his retirement, he attained his Masters in Public Administration and began a second career as a public servant. Over the next 16 years, he served as the Emergency Services Coordinator for Cochise County, working with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department. During that span, he was responsible for initiating or driving dozens of critical county programs, including rural addressing for the County’s 911 emergency system, getting hazardous materials training for the county’s first responders, and establishing interagency training protocols. In 2005, he retired from public service.
Bob enjoyed reading, caring for animals, military and southwestern history, was actively engaged with Boy Scouts Troop 431 of Fort Huachuca, fishing, and travel (he never met a historical marker at which he didn’t stop).
Bob will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Janet Bobar; their two children: daughter Stefanie Bobar, Tempe (Scott Machtley); son Robert Bobar II, Seattle, Washington; and grandson Sylas.
A viewing will be held at Hatfield Funeral Home in Sierra Vista on Sunday, November 17, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A military committal ceremony will be held at the Southern Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery on Monday, November 18, at 12:00 p.m.
