WILLCOX — Robert L Gaston Sr, 92 passed away on 17 March 2021 from medical complications. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, 91, sons Robert, 68,Larry, 64 and Randy, 59. Robert was a retired railroad worker and spent many years living above the old railroad station in Willcox. There will be a service to honor his life and memory on 14 April 2021 More information can be found at www.VistosoFH.com.

