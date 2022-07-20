SIERRA VISTA — Robert Lynn Sterling JR., “Bob”, MSG (Ret) US Army, 83, of Cicero, New York, passed away on July 13, 2022, peacefully in his sleep.
Bob was born on October 13, 1938, to Robert and Freda Sterling in Columbus Ohio. After graduating from high school. Robert enlisted in the Ohio National Guard and later went Active Duty in the Army. During his time in the Army, he met Monica (Flores) in 1977. They went on to have three children, Robert, Stephen, and Kenneth.
Bob loved photography, stained glass and working on old cars. On any given day you might see him riding through town on his motorcycle, something he loved to do for over 50 years. Bob was extremely proud of his sons and would often boast to friends of their latest activities.
Anyone who knew Bob knew that he had a great sense of humor and could often be found entertaining those around him with stories and jokes. Always quick to help a stranger or friend in need, he will be missed. Bob was preceded in death by his sister Sue, father Robert and mother Freda (Swyers). He is survived by his sons Robert L. Sterling III, Stephen M. Sterling, Kenneth D. Sterling, and grandchildren Grace, Connor, Lucas, Kaylee, and Alexandria.
A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 S Hwy 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona, from 8 AM to 11 AM. Committal services with military honors will follow at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Solider Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona at 12 Noon.