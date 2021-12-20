Robert MacNeil, 80

HEREFORD — Long time Hereford resident, Robert Shepard MacNeil passed away on November 17, 2021. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on May 26, 1941 to Janett Shepard and Charles Richard MacNeil.
Rob is survived by his son, Brett MacNeil and two granddaughters, Rielly and Alex.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Brian MacNeil (1998). Rob’s brother, Peter MacNeil; sister, Heather MacNeil, and niece, Kimberly Prime Holly also preceded him in death.
Rob is survived by nieces and nephews: Brooke (Bob) MacNeil Meyer, Tamara Janett Prime, Wendy (Jason) Bertellotti, Scott (Holly) Carleton MacNeil, Clark Richard MacNeil, Kenneth Shepard MacNeil and 14 great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Joseph Coffel, and his children, Landon and Presley Coffel.
Rob was a dedicated educator spending the majority of his years in the Palominas School District. His students fondly referred to him as “Mr. Mac” and they continue to share numerous life lessons learned from him including stories of his animals, which often attended class. He will be forever remembered for his love of music, nature and animals – particularly wolves and horses, along with wildlife rehabilitation. No animal or person was a stranger and always welcome in his home.
There will be a memorial service January 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Sierra Springs Church, 8477 E Hereford Rd, Hereford, Arizona. The family welcomes friends to come and celebrate his life with their memories and stories.