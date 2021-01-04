Robert Mitchell Morton, 80

SIERRA VISTA — Robert Mitchell Morton of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away to be with the Lord on January 1, 2021 due to complications from Covid-19. He was born in Randolph, New York on February 28, 1940 with parents Walter and Peg Morton, sister Sherry and brother Jim. He graduated from Buffalo University in 1962 as a Distinguished Military Graduate for the Air Force ROTC with a BA degree in psychology.
Bob married his wife Juanita Sue Sutter on June 17, 1962, his best decision and soul mate for life. His passions included serving God and country, providing for and loving his family and flying. Captain Bob served in the USAF for six years including two combat tours flying the F-100 in Vietnam and as a flight instructor at Luke AFB in the F-100 combat crew training squadron. From 1969 to 2000 Bob worked for United Airlines flying many different types of aircraft around the globe. He spent some time in the 1990’s as the Manager of Standards and Training at the United Flight Center in Denver, Colorado. He was always committed to excellence, helping others become their best and serving passengers with the most safe, comfortable flights.
Bob also owned and ran a family Department Store called “Morton’s Department Store” in Cairo, New York and started Morton Aviation where he leased out three light single engine planes in Freehold and Columbia County airports. He always felt it was so important to love and serve others as Christ Jesus has taught us to do. He served as President of the Board for Harvest House for abused women and children on a ranch in Estes Park, Colorado. He served as a Board member for Children of Peace International; an organization that constructed orphanages in North and South Vietnam. He was an active member of the Christian Global Leadership Committee Project in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He leaned into serving at every church that he and Sue attended and was a member of the Air Force Association of Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Bob was survived by his wife, Sue Morton; his three sons and daughter in laws, Ray and Kathleen, Andrew and Cheryl, Tom and Lisa; as well as eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, a private military committal service will be held at the Southern Arizona Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona on Wednesday January 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. In memory of Bob, if you would like to honor him in any way, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
