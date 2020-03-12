Robert Nelson Devon Pomeroy, 73

Bisbee — The Pomeroy Family sadly announces the unexpected death of Robert Nelson Devon Pomeroy on March 6, 2020. Bob was born in Tempe, Arizona on April 8, 1946. He was named after his beloved grandfather, Nelson Devon Holdeman (Pop) of Tempe.
The Pomeroy family moved to Tucson in 1949 when Bob’s father, Talmage E. Pomeroy became a teacher at Amphitheater High School. Bob attended Amphi schools all the way from L.M. Prince, Amphi Junior High, and AHS class of ‘64. After a few semesters at the University of Arizona, he completed a mission for the Mormon Church in Indiana and Michigan. After that he worked with Cadillac in their computer technology department, attended classes at the University of Michigan and worked representing a Native American Association.
Bob completed his law degree at Brigham Young University. He worked as a lawyer for several years in Tucson and then moved to Bisbee when he accepted a position as an attorney in the Cochise County Legal Defenders office. He always enjoyed the laid-back western culture of Arizona.
Being a recovering alcoholic, he helped the Verhelst Recovery House of Bisbee become certified. He spent many hours driving guys to meetings, counseling them with his own experiences. He even took all his dad’s power tools and set up a shop in an old service station and taught them carpentry and refinishing skills.
Bob is survived by his 97-year-old mother, retired TUSD teacher Bernice H. Pomeroy of Patagonia, sisters MaryAnne Pomeroy-Fulton of Savannah, Georgia; Ruth Frost of Snowflake, Arizona; Nita Pomeroy of Delano, California; his partner of 25 years, the writer Betsy Thornton of Bisbee, Arizona, and a myriad of adored nieces and nephews.
Memorial services are being planned in Bisbee and in Patagonia. Times and places are yet to be determined.
