Robert Whan, 72
SIERRA VISTA—Robert died peacefully with his sons by his side at Tucson Medical Center on February 1, 2020. Robert was 72 years old and a resident of Sierra Vista, where he had lived for over 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading books, drinking and trying new coffees, and taking walks. Robert was a veteran of the United States Army and enjoyed shuttling people to the airport during his retirement. He was an active member of his church, Thunder Mountain Church, in Sierra Vista, where he had made a large impact in many people’s lives.
He is survived by his brothers, Alex and Geoffrey Whan; sons, Andrew Whan, Rande Whan (Liz), and Brandon Whan (Kami); grandchildren, Emily Whan, Audrey Stern and Connor Whan; And other family and friends. He is preceded in death by mother and father, Alexander and Hazel Whan; and sister Elizabeth Adams.
A celebration of Robert Whan’s life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Thunder Mountain Church, 4300 E. Golden Acres Dr., Sierra Vista, Arizona 85650.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Robert Whan Memorial fund in care of Thunder Mountain Church.
