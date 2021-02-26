SAIN DAVID — Roberta E. Merwin (“Katie”), 63, St. David, Arizona, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 23, 2021, after an extended illness. She is now absent from the body and at home with Her Lord (2 Corinthians 5:8).
She was born in Cleveland Ohio, September 21 in the year of our Lord 1957, the daughter of the late Walter B. and Dora M. (Shildt) Swartz.
Katie married Douglas C. Merwin August 9, 2003 in Colorado Springs.
Surviving are her beloved husband, three stepchildren: Joshua (Sara) Merwin, Benjamin (Lilly) Merwin and Kina (James) McDougall, six grandchildren: Abigail, Lillian, Ellis, Caleb of Buffalo New York, Jethro and Tristan McDougall of North Bay, Ontario, a sister, Ramona L. (Richard) Ward of Tyrone, Pennsylvania, one nephew: Richard Heath (JoAnn) of Seattle, Washington and two nieces: Nicolee Ward of Tyrone, Pennsylvania and Ramona Lanee Ward of Duncansville, Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by a brother: Walter B. Swartz Jr., a granddaughter, Mali McDougall and a niece, Lavonne Renee Ward.
Katie took joy in joining with her husband in ministering to hurting people through Truth In Love Ministries, was actively involved in ministering to children throughout her life and loved singing hymns about her precious Lord!
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, 11 a.m., at Skyline Baptist Church, 2858 W Skyline Rd, Benson, AZ 85602. Take Exit 299 (4 miles west of Benson on Interstate 10) off of Interstate 10 and go to the north side of the freeway. (This will be a right turn for those coming from Benson, and a left turn for those coming from Tucson.) Immediately turn left onto Skyline Rd. Follow down 1/2 mile until you see the church billboard. Turn right to the church. Do not use a GPS to get to the church as it will give an incorrect route.
