Roberto Moreno Hernandez, 79
TOLLESON — Roberto Moreno Hernandez passed into eternal life on November 26, 2020 at his home in Tolleson surrounded by loved ones. Robert is survived by his wife, Dora and their sons, Guy (Hallie), Mark (Milena), and Robert “Rocky” (Jennifer).
He is preceded in death by his daughters, Cindy Lou and Ursula Hernandez; parents Guadalupe and Hortensia Hernandez; brothers, Johnny, Reuben, and Guadalupe; and sister, Elizabeth. He left behind 11 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Robert was born in Pirtleville, Arizona on August 17, 1941. He was fourth in a family of 11 (five brothers, five sisters). His family later relocated to Willcox, Arizona where he attended Willcox High School and where he met and married his wife of 61 years, Dora Arrellin Hernandez.
Robert retired from Safeway Warehouse after 24 years of service. He was known to many as “DJ Daddy Cool” with his mobile DJ service that spanned four decades. He was also known as “The Chile Dude” after starting a seasonal family business, Tito’s New Mexico Chile, that employed three generations.
Robert was an artist at heart with a love for Rock n’ Roll music, swing dancing, and record collecting. Quick witted and humble, he always worked hard to provide for his family. He cherished his family and the friendships he made with people throughout the years. He wanted everyone to know that he had accomplished most everything he had wanted in life and credits most of that to his loving wife, Dora.
He will be greatly missed.
