Roberts Eldon Bennin, 75 Feb 14, 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Date of Death: February 12, 2020Funeral Services: Wednesday, February 19, 6:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church. To plant a tree in memory of Roberts Bennin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Service First Assembly Of God Church Date Death Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Submit a Letter If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click submit Submit a Letter to Editor Most Popular Bernard “Mac” Linhart, 55 Abuse, death of Douglas toddler deemed complex case by judge Victor Elam, 56 County supervisors, residents seek more information on border wall Environmental groups take one last legal shot to stop border wall Sierra Vista's deputy city manager Yarbrough is a powerlifting phenom Jose “Robert” Rodriguez, 78 Sgt Major Roger L Warrick, 80 Accused killer's former attorney orders mental evaluation; trial delayed again Know Your Neighbor: What are your thoughts on the Super Bowl halftime show? Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. BEST OF PREPS The Herald/Review's Best of Preps designed to recognize the accomplishments and sportsmanship of Cochise County's high school student-athletes. E-Newsletter will be delivered to your inbox every Saturday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. DIGITAL EDITION Get a notification email right in your inbox on the latest e-edition! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.