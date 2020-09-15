Robyn Elizabeth Giacoletti, 62
BISBEE — Robyn Elizabeth Giacoletti went into the loving arms of the Lord on September 8, 2020 at the age of 62. She is undoubtedly rejoicing in heaven with her adoring mother and father, Margaret Jean and Lawrence Eual Irvin, who welcomed her to this world on October 29, 1957. Robyn will be deeply missed by her husband of 37 years, and love of her life, Fredrick Joseph Giacoletti. She is survived by her elder siblings, Jennifer Waller and Lorry Irvin. She leaves behind four children who loved her endlessly, Cory Giacoletti, Dina (Matt) Tokoph, Mary (Dante) Franco, and Aaron (Rowena) Giacoletti. Robyn also leaves behind 10 beautiful grandchildren, who were the light of her life. Robyn was a warrior who survived breast cancer, a deeply generous soul, and had a sharp wit and sense of humor that brought joy to all those who knew her. Private services will be held on September 18, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Church. Arrangements are being made by Espinosa Funeral Home. A special thank you to Deacon Tony and Father Saba for his guidance and love during these difficult times.
