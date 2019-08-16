Rodney D. Wilson, 59
SIERRA VISTA— Rodney D. Wilson, 59, of Sierra Vista passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, surrounded by his family in Tucson, Arizona. Rodney, son of the late Carmen J. and Norma Y. (Patten) Wilson was born in Grinnell, Iowa on November 1, 1959.
Raised in Grinnell, he graduated from Grinnell Senior High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Wayland Baptist College. Rodney served his country with the United States Army and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He then worked as an Information Technology Specialist on Fort Huachuca.
Rodney resided in Sierra Vista for the past 12 years. He was a member of the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church and served as troop leader of Troop 445. He loved to go to the movies, read, and go on Disney vacations.
In addition to his parents Rodney was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Brenda Farrell. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Ann (Peterson) Wilson; a daughter, Erica Elaine Wilson; a son, Steven Arthur Wilson; his brothers, Jack Wilson, Frank Farrell (Peggy), and William Farrell; along with many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Rodney on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 3225 St. Andrews Drive, Sierra Vista. Military honors will follow services at the church. Interment will be private at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Hatfield Funeral Home, Sierra Vista is entrusted with the arrangements.
