SIERRA VISTA–Arizona resident Rodney Alan Lilly, 67, passed peacefully on August 12 2019, at his home in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Rodney was born February 17 1952, in New Castle Indiana, to Everett and Marjorie Lilly. He loved trains and could tell you at any given time by name and number when a train was due. Rodney was also a hard worker. He could sell anything on the telephone to anyone. Additionally, he loved singing and playing the organ. Rodney is preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, and brother. He is survived by his brother Larry Lilly and many nieces and nephews. Rodney was never married but did have a partner whom he loved, Delmar Price.
Condolences may be sent to 5002 E. Vespucci Dr.; Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.
Services are to be held on Saturday, August 24 at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sierra Vista, Arizona, located at 1655 S. Del Sol Ave.
