PATAGONIA — Patagonia’s own-Rodolfo M. Ochoa, 82, died Saturday morning, November 21, 2020 in Tucson. Rodolfo, son of the late Bonisacio M. and Francisca (Moreno) Ochoa was born in Patagonia, Arizona on July 18, 1938. He was raised in Patagonia and with his family he later moved to Elgin, Illinois where he graduated from Elgin High School.
After his graduation, Rodolfo joined the United States Army but then transferred to the United States Airforce at Aviano Airbase in Italy. He served his country honorably for 25 years with the Airforce, saw action during the first phase of Vietnam in 1959, and attained the rank of Master Sergeant before he retired from his military career in 1984.
Popo or Rudy as most of us knew him, was a gentleman whose kindness was unmatched. He loved to sing karaoke to a crowd, or nobody, and if you were lucky you got to hear his rendition of Feliz Navidad. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends, but we all find solace knowing he is reunited with his family in heaven as we wait to see him again. Until then… May he Rest in Peace.
Funeral services with Military Honors for Rodolfo will be held on January 02, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista.
A visiting hour will proceed the service on January 02, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private at the Southern Arizona Veterans Cemetery.
