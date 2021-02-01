Roger A. Hale, 81

TUCSON — Roger A. Hale formerly of Bowie passed away in Tucson on January 28, 2021 at the age of 81. He was born in Montrose, Colorado on February 4, 1939 to Frank Collins Hale and Maxine Carmen Battorff Hale. Roger was a life long farmer, and started farming in Bowie in 1969. He never met a stranger, was larger than life. Roger was a member of Christian Faith Fellowship in Tucson.
On August 22, 2009 in Kodiak, Alaska he married his wife Dusty, who survives him. He is also survived by his son, Roddy Hale of Rapid City, South Dakota; his son-in-law, Mark Morsheimer of Millersville, Maryland; his grandchildren, Shannon Hale of Pearce, Arizona, Sarah and Erin Morsheimer both of Millersville, Maryland; and great grandchildren Keeley and Rope Ebert both of Pearce, Arizona. His brother Richard Hale, Sr. of Mesa, Arizona also survives him. Preceding him in death was his parents; his previous wife Linda Sue Hale; and his daughter Lisa.
A Memorial service will be held at Quail Park Rodeo Arena in Willcox on Saturday, February 6, 2021 beginning at 1:00 p.m. Contributions may be made in his name to Christian Faith Fellowship,1900 N. Country Club Road, Tucson, Arizona 85716. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
