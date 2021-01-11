ELGIN - Roger Andrews Clyne passes away on his ranch. Roger Andrew (Andy) Clyne, 70, went to our Lord Jesus on January 10, 2021, on his cattle ranch at Cochise, Arizona. Clyne is a long time Arizona cattle rancher and a member of the Arizona Cattle growers Association. He is a graduate of Tombstone high school and Cal Poly University at San Luis Obispo, California, where he earned a degree in Agriculture Business. He also was a member of the Livestock Judging team and Rodeo Club. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, and her two sons. He is also survived by his son, Frank Strong Clyne, wife, Stephanie, his granddaughter, Samantha Rose Clyne, of Vail, Arizona. He is survived by his daughter, Amanda McAlerney, husband Rob, his grandson, Emmett, and his granddaughters, Scarlett and Isabella of Spokane, Washington. He is survived by his step-son, Frank Dowell, wife Teresa, and their children and grandchildren of Tucson. He leaves behind his nephew, Roger Meade Clyne, wife, Alisa and their children: Otis, Rusty, and Lily Clyne of Tempe, Arizona and his nephew Gregory John Clyne, wife, Amy, and their son Travis Clyne of Mesa, Arizona. He leaves behind his brother, Meade "Doc" Clyne, wife, Francis, and her children of Elgin, Arizona. He leaves behind his sister, Janet Clyne Anderson of Elgin, Arizona.The Clyne family is grateful for the many condolences and strong support from friends. Private service.
He will be sorely missed.
