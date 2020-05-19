Roger E. Ray III, 81

GREEN VALLEY — On the evening of Friday, May 7, 2020, Roger E. Ray III, SFC U.S. Army retired, passed away at St Mary’s Hospital in Tucson, Arizona. Roger was born on April 18, 1939 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. He joined the Army in 1959 and has since retired at Fort Huachuca, Arizona in 1979. Roger was a resident of Sierra Vista, Tucson, and Green Valley. He loved Green Valley so much he decided to stay and enjoy retirement life there. He was baptized at the Green Valley Baptist Church where he became a familiar face with the congregation. He was an avid golfer and would play everyday if he could. He enjoyed socializing with all the wonderful folks he made friends with and one cannot forget his love for chocolate milk shakes. Roger Ray is survived by his sons, Ronald Ray (Priscilla), Barry Ray (Carol), and Randolph Ray. He also leaves behind one grandson, two granddaughters; and four great grandchildren. Services will be held in June.
