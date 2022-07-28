SIERRA VISTA — Roger Gene Sommerfeld, 81, of Sierra Vista, passed away on July 22, 2022. He was a Sierra Vista resident for 39 years.
Roger was born and raised in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Roger proudly served with the US Army a total of twenty years retiring at Ft. Snelling, Minnesota on November 30, 1978 with the rank of Sergeant First Class. He served at many overseas locations with his last being at the Canal Zone (Panama) earning the National Defense Service Medal and Meritorious Service Medal. He served in Vietnam and was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation and Bronze Star Medal. He was a lifetime member of the VFW.
After he retired from the Army he continued to work at the VA Hospital before settling in Arizona where he sold real estate for 15 years. Roger married Florence Sandra Sommerfeld on December 9, 1961 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. To their union they adopted one daughter.
Roger is survived by loving wife of 60 years, Florence; daughter, Sandra Kelley; siblings, Marlene Brzezinski, Sharon Davis; grandchildren, Joshua Camacho, Jessica Lugo and Ryan Dees; great grandchildren, Aliah Lugo, Lukas Lugo, Willa Call-Rough.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Sommerfeld; brothers David Wilson and Billy Mudrick and sister Lucille Kadinger.
A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the Hatfield Funeral Home, located at 830 S Hwy 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona, at 10am. Funeral services with military honors will begin at 11am.