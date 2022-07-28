Roger Gene Sommerfeld, 81

SIERRA VISTA — Roger Gene Sommerfeld, 81, of Sierra Vista, passed away on July 22, 2022. He was a Sierra Vista resident for 39 years.

Roger was born and raised in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Roger proudly served with the US Army a total of twenty years retiring at Ft. Snelling, Minnesota on November 30, 1978 with the rank of Sergeant First Class. He served at many overseas locations with his last being at the Canal Zone (Panama) earning the National Defense Service Medal and Meritorious Service Medal. He served in Vietnam and was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation and Bronze Star Medal. He was a lifetime member of the VFW.

