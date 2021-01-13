SIERRA VISTA — Roger Harvey Jenne, 76, of Sierra Vista, passed away on January 10, 2021.
He was born on August 16, 1944 in Barton, Vermont. On May 22, 1974 he married Somsong Mahapol in Bangkok, Thailand. Roger and Somsong lived in Sierra Vista, Arizona for over 35 years. Roger proudly served in the United States Army. During his time in the military, he received numerous awards and served during the Vietnam war. He retired from the Army at the rank of Sergeant First Class in 1985.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Somsong; daughter, Diane and husband John Houston of Tucson, Arizona; daughter, Patricia and husband Eldon Erb III of Chandler, Arizona; his son, Roger Jenne II of Sierra Vista, Arizona; grandchildren, Eldon Erb IV, Aveleena Nabeeh and Madison Erb; his brother, Leonard and wife Jeannette Lizotte from Newport, Vermont; sister, Allison Jones from Montgomery, Alabama; brother, Robert Sr. and wife Coleen Jenne of Orleans, Vermont; sister, Linda Lewis from St. Johnsbury, Vermont; sister, Susan and her husband Richard Lowrey Sr. from Denver, Colorado.
Roger was predeceased by his brother, Richard Jenne from Attleboro, Massachusetts.
Due to Covid19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, to be followed by a private interment with military honors on January 15, 2021.
He was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Online condolences can be given at hatfieldfh.com.
