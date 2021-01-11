Roger Harvey Jenne, 76, of Sierra Vista, passed away on January 10, 2021. Memorial services will be held at the Hatfield Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 9am. A private committal with follow at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery.
