Death Notice: Roger Lee Poppe, 71

Date of Death: September 8, 2020

Funeral Services: A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Wynne Chapel in Richland Ranchettes (Cochise). Condolences can be expressed at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

Tags

Load entries